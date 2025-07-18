United States Olive Oil Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Surge In Premium Demand, U.S. Embraces Olive Oil In Pharmaceuticals, Big Brands Expanding

Dublin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Olive Oil Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Olive Oil Market was valued at US$ 2.99 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% from 2025 to 2033, reaching US$ 6.04 billion by 2033.

The market is influenced by growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of olive oil, expanding demand for premium and organic types, and the popularity of Mediterranean diets in American homes. Expansion in food application, personal care, and pharma industries also enhances market growth. Furthermore, eco-friendly agriculture practices and improvement in olive oil production technology play a significant role in its increased adoption in several industries in the U.S.



Olive oil is a pure oil that comes from olives, which mainly cultivate in the Mediterranean. Olive oil is renowned for its various health benefits due to its strong antioxidants, cardiovascular-friendly fats, and anti-inflammatory characteristics. In the United States, olive oil has become much popular because healthy eating awareness increases, and there is a massive impact of the Mediterranean diet.

Olive oil is widely utilized in cooking, such as sauteing, grilling, baking, and as a dressing base for salads and marinades. It is a healthier substitute for butter and other oils used in cooking. Outside of food, olive oil is also a major player in the personal care market, where it is applied in skincare, hair care, and cosmetics because of its moisturizing and enriching qualities. The pharmaceutical sector also uses olive oil for its medicinal value. As the demand for quality and organic extra virgin olive oil increases, so does its use in American homes, restaurants, and food processing sectors.

Growth Drivers in the United States Olive Oil Market

Growing Health Awareness and Demand for Healthy Cooking Oils

The growing knowledge of the health advantages linked to the consumption of olive oil has been the key growth driver in the U.S. market. Customers are more and more moving towards healthy eating habits, which include the use of highly monounsaturated fats and antioxidant-rich oils. Olive oil is said to improve heart health, lower inflammation, and decrease cholesterol, which makes it a better option than vegetable oils and hydrogenated oil.

The Mediterranean diet, underpinning by the extensive use of olive oil, has further driven its consumption in the marketplace by diverse consumer groups, including households, restaurants, and people who take care of their health. The consumption of olive oil in the United States has grown from 28,000 metric tons in 1970/71 to more than 400,000 metric tons in the 2020s, accounting for almost 5 percent of all vegetable oils consumed as food. For marketing year 2024/25, the United States is expected to be the second largest user of olive oil at 13 percent of global usage in the past decade.

Increase in Organic and Premium Olive Oil Varieties

Demand for organic and high-end extra virgin olive oil has skyrocketed in the United States as consumers become interested in authentic, minimally processed products. High-end olive oils, frequently cold-pressed and produced from high-quality regions, are increasingly popular because of their better flavor and nutritional content. The increased demand for sustainable agriculture and clean-label products has prompted olive oil manufacturers to pursue environmentally friendly and transparent sourcing methods.

Specialty stores and retailers are increasing their premium olive oil offerings, appealing to gourmet chefs and quality-conscious consumers who are willing to pay more for better quality. Kosterina, a Mediterranean food and beauty company, is rolling out in more than 600 Target stores nationwide. This is Target's initial foray into the Premium Olive Oil category, including Kosterina's organic Premium Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Spicy Red Pepper Olive Oil, both in-store and online. The company, which also distributes in Whole Foods and Crate & Barrel, has more than 20 award-winning products, among them its Organic Snacking Olives, featured as one of Men's Health's 50 Best Food Products of 2024.

Foodservice and Culinary Applications Growth

The penetration of olive oil into restaurants, fast-casual, and the gourmet food market has added a great boost to market expansion. Chefs and foodservice managers appreciate the use of olive oil in various forms of cooking, ranging from salad dressing to frying and sauteing. With the growing popularity of global cuisines, especially Mediterranean and Italian foods, olive oil use has proliferated in commercial kitchens.

The trend to add healthier options to menus has further increased the use of olive oil in restaurant offerings, making it a part of the foodservice industry. September 2024, Corto Olive Co. has introduced its limited Harvest 2024 Agrumato-Method Calabrian Chili Olive Oil, ideal for elevating fall and holiday dishes.

Challenges Faced by the United States Olive Oil Market

Price Volatility and Supply Chain Disruptions

Variations in worldwide olive oil prices, based on weather patterns, production issues, and geopolitical influences, are a challenge to the U.S. market. Severe weather conditions in major olive-producing countries, including Spain and Italy, can cause supply deficits and price increases. Furthermore, logistical disruptions, tariffs, and trade barriers affect the smooth flow of imports, making it challenging for companies to keep stable prices and inventory levels. These uncertainties prompt retailers and consumers to make sporadic switches to substitute cooking oils.

Prevalence of Counterfeit and Low-Quality Olive Oil

The availability of adulterated or misbranded olive oil in the U.S. market continues to be a cause for concern. Certain lower-grade blends or spurious products are sold as extra virgin olive oil, deceiving consumers and eroding confidence in the sector. The absence of rigorous enforcement of quality standards and labeling rules has made it difficult for consumers to distinguish between genuine and inferior products. Consequently, regulatory agencies and industry players are calling for greater transparency, authentication procedures, and consumer awareness to prevent fraud and maintain product integrity.

