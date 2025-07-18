The Headrest Safe Makes Television Debut On 'Surviving Mann' Reality Series

The episode will highlight the vehicle storage system's mission-ready capabilities on July 21 on the Pursuit Channel.

HOMEWOOD, Ala., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Headrest Safe Company - the innovator of the world's first-ever discreet vehicle safe storage system - is proud to announce its Headrest Safe will be featured in the popular Surviving Mann television series airing on Monday, July 21, 2025, on the Pursuit Channel.

The product will be demonstrated by contestants during the show's fourth episode of the fourth season. During the episode, contestants will showcase the ease of using a Headrest Safe system for drivers who need to quickly and securely access their firearm.

"People carry firearms, but when they get in their car, they may not want to carry it on them or they don't have a place to put it," said The Headrest Safe Company Revenue Director Todd Pearson during the episode. "We have created a safe storage place for them to put it in the car that's always locked up but also very accessible. It's right by your hands, and it's one of the few safes that you can access while you're driving."

The Headrest Safe provides drivers with a discreet, secure way to store highly valuable and personal items, including firearms, cash, identification documents and more. All Headrest Safe products utilize high-quality materials to keep items safe and out of the hands of intruders, valets, children and others.

Now in its fourth season, Surviving Mann follows contestants as they compete in special ops training locations for the chance to lead a tactical team assembled by SEAL Team 6 Operations veteran and show host Don Mann. Viewers can watch the show on the Pursuit Channel available on cable television, streaming services and on demand. Information on the series and how to watch can be found here .

The product feature follows The Headrest Safe Company's recent announcement that its Compact Headrest Safe model is now available for sedan and luxury vehicle owners. For more information about The Headrest Safe Company and its line of in-vehicle safes, visit .

About The Headrest Safe Company, LLC

The Headrest Safe Company's mission is to provide the most robust, discreet vehicle safe storage system on the market. The Headrest Safe provides drivers with options to secure valuables in their vehicle, including biometrics, passcodes or keys. The safe utilizes advanced materials, such as automotive grade coverings, 18-gauge steel safe, 16-gauge steel door and a steel lock. Based in Alabama, The Headrest Safe Company products are assembled in North America. Learn more at theheadrestsafe .

SOURCE The Headrest Safe Company

