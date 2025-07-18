Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Robert Brisbane, Strengthening Its Leadership In The East Bay
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty announced Robert Brisbane as Vice President of Sales, East Bay, strengthening its leadership and strategic investment in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Brisbane will add to the brokerage's existing leadership in the region, serving alongside Kate Wilkes, Senior Vice President of Sales, East Bay. With decades of experience in brokerage leadership and a deep connection to the Sotheby's International Realty brand, Brisbane brings valuable perspective and a collaborative spirit to San Francisco Bay Area's premier brokerage.
"I'm delighted to announce the addition of Robert Brisbane to our leadership team," said Heidi Pay, Chief Operating Officer. "I had the pleasure of working with Robert more than a decade ago at McGuire Real Estate and have always admired his ability to build strong relationships. His effective leadership of Today Sotheby's International Realty and his deep appreciation for the brand make him a natural fit. With a background in law and proven management experience, Robert will be a tremendous asset to our agents and organization."
Brisbane made the decision to join the brokerage citing the brand as the apex of innovation meeting world-class service. "My focus is on empowering our agents with the tools, strategy, and support they need to grow their business and deliver exceptional results in one of the most competitive markets in the world," said Brisbane.
For more information contact:
Mobile: 415.380.4332
Email [email protected]
About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 438 agents in 21 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit .
SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby's International RealtyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment