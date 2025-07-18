Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Robert Brisbane, Strengthening Its Leadership In The East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty announced Robert Brisbane as Vice President of Sales, East Bay, strengthening its leadership and strategic investment in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Brisbane will add to the brokerage's existing leadership in the region, serving alongside Kate Wilkes, Senior Vice President of Sales, East Bay. With decades of experience in brokerage leadership and a deep connection to the Sotheby's International Realty brand, Brisbane brings valuable perspective and a collaborative spirit to San Francisco Bay Area's premier brokerage.

"I'm delighted to announce the addition of Robert Brisbane to our leadership team," said Heidi Pay, Chief Operating Officer. "I had the pleasure of working with Robert more than a decade ago at McGuire Real Estate and have always admired his ability to build strong relationships. His effective leadership of Today Sotheby's International Realty and his deep appreciation for the brand make him a natural fit. With a background in law and proven management experience, Robert will be a tremendous asset to our agents and organization."

Brisbane made the decision to join the brokerage citing the brand as the apex of innovation meeting world-class service. "My focus is on empowering our agents with the tools, strategy, and support they need to grow their business and deliver exceptional results in one of the most competitive markets in the world," said Brisbane.

