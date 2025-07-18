Signify Shareholders Appoint As Tempelman To Board Of Management
July 18, 2025
Signify shareholders appoint As Tempelman to Board of Management
Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) has appointed As Tempelman to the Board of Management, effective September 1, 2025. The appointment was the only agenda item at the EGM.
As Tempelman will fulfil the role of CEO of Signify, and succeed Željko Kosanović, who holds the position on an interim basis until September 1. Željko will continue in his role as CFO and member of the Board of Management.
