Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 17, 2025, Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) declared a distribution of $0.51 per share payable August 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 28, 2025. The distribution is optionally payable in additional shares of common stock (default) or in cash by specific stockholder election received before 4 p.m. (ET) on August 15, 2025, the valuation date. The issue price for shares will be the Fund's closing NYSE market price on the valuation date. The Fund's estimated sources for the distribution to be paid on August 26, 2025 and for all distributions declared in 2025 to date are as follows:

Payment Date Distribution

per Share Net

Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term

Gains Net Realized

Long-Term

Gains Return of

Capital August 26, 2025 $0.51 $0.14 (28%) $0.00 (0%) $0.17 (33%) $0.20 (39%) Total YTD 2025 $1.56 $0.46 (29%) $0.00 (0%) $0.60 (39%) $0.50 (32%)

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Average Annual Total

Return on NAV for the

5-year period ended on

June 30, 20251 Annualized Current

Distribution Rate

(expressed as a

percentage of NAV as of

June 30, 2025)2 Cumulative Total Return on

NAV for the fiscal year

through June 30, 20251 Cumulative Fiscal Year

Distribution Rate

(expressed as a

percentage of NAV as of

June 30, 2025)3 21.2% 8.6% 2.3% 6.6%

1 Total return is calculated assuming a purchase of a Fund share at the beginning of the period and a sale on the last day of the period at reported net asset value per share, excluding any brokerage commissions. Distributions are assumed to be reinvested at the lower of the net asset value per share or the closing NYSE market price on the distribution's valuation date for those receiving shares for the distribution. For periods greater than one year, returns are presented on an annualized basis.

2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current quarter's distribution rate per share annualized and expressed as a percentage of the Fund's NAV per share as of June 30, 2025.

3 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the distributions per share declared for the current fiscal year expressed as a percentage of the Fund's NAV per share as of June 30, 2025.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com .