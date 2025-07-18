Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supports Vocational Training In Somalia
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has provided equipment for carpentry and plumbing workshops at the National Skills Development and Vocational Training Institute in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.
Originally established in 1984, the institute was forced to suspend its activities in 2009 due to terrorist incidents in the country. It resumed operations in 2022 under the Somali Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. However, over the years, the institution had suffered a significant decline in capacity and was only able to offer limited vocational training due to insufficient infrastructure and a lack of technical equipment.
Thanks to the carpentry and plumbing workshop equipment supplied by TİKA, the institute's practical training capacity has been substantially improved. The project aims not only to strengthen vocational training infrastructure but also to help develop a skilled workforce, thereby creating new employment opportunities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).
