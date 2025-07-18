RS Digital Launches Affordable Digital Marketing Packages For Lancashire Startups

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Startups need results, not nonsense. Most SEO agencies either charge London prices or fob you off with vague reports and buzzwords. We've cut through all that,” said Christopher Mason, Digital Marketing Executive at RS Digital."RS Digital, a long-established Lancashire digital marketing agency, has launched a series of affordable digital marketing packages specifically designed to help startups and small businesses grow online without blowing their budgets.

The new packages combine essential services such as SEO, Google Ads, and social media management, with flexible pricing models - ideal for businesses looking to build visibility and attract customers in their early stages.

“These packages are made for normal businesses. You don't need a marketing degree to understand what you're getting, and we're not here to rinse you - we're here to get you ranking, converting, and earning.”

The launch follows growing demand from newly registered companies in Lancashire seeking practical, affordable digital marketing help - especially as more entrepreneurs go online-first in a post-pandemic economy.

“We're seeing a big shift,” Mason added.“People are starting up from home, from shared spaces, or with minimal kit - but they still need a digital SEO presence that looks the part and brings in traffic. That's what we do. Whether you've got a Wix site or a half-built WordPress blog, we can turn it into a proper sales tool.”

Each package includes a transparent breakdown of what's included - from keyword research and local SEO, to ad copywriting, monthly performance tracking and one-to-one strategy calls. Businesses can scale up or down based on their goals and cashflow.

“If your website's not fit for purpose, we'll tell you. If your budget's tight, we'll make it count. Our job's to get you moving online without drowning you in marketing fluff,” Mason said.

Businesses across Lancashire can view the new packages and book a free consultation via the RS Digital website at .

About RS Digital

Founded over 20 years ago, RS Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Lancashire. The team specialises in SEO Lancashire , PPC, content creation and social media campaigns that help businesses improve visibility and convert traffic into leads and sales. RS Digital works with clients ranging from local startups to national brands.