After 'Kiss Cam' Moment At Coldplay Concert, Indian Couple's Request Goes Viral: 'Are You Engaged... That's Better'
A viral clip shared on YouTube captures a special moment where Coldplay frontman Chris Martin invites a newly engaged couple from Mumbai onto the stage. Holding a handwritten poster that read,“Just engaged, can we sing Magic together?”, the pair's request instantly caught Martin's eye.
“This is one of the best signs I've seen in the world,” Martin says, before jokingly asking,“Are you engaged to each other?” When the couple confirms, he quips,“That's better, we don't need any surprises.”
Their performance followed the now-notorious 'kiss cam' incident, where Byron and Cabot were seen cuddling before awkwardly ducking out of frame as cameras zoomed in on them.
Once on stage, the Mumbai couple introduced themselves and mentioned where they were from. Martin, in a playful mix-up, greeted them with“welcome to Canada” during the Boston-area concert, but quickly corrected himself and charmed the crowd with his humor. He even personalised the performance by modifying a line from the song "Magic" to include the couple's names before hugging them at the end.
The YouTube user who posted the video described it as a standout moment from Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour, held on July 16, 2025, writing,“With fans on stage from Mumbai. Chris Martin momentarily forgets which country he is in! (but more than makes it up to the crowd).”
The incident involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot sparked a wave of speculation online after the pair were caught on the 'kiss cam' looking visibly uncomfortable and attempting to hide their faces. Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan, became the focus of online chatter after users noticed she had removed“Byron” from her Facebook name following the viral moment.
Cabot, meanwhile, had divorced her ex-husband Kenneth Thornby in 2022, after filing in 2018.
As of now, neither Byron nor Cabot has publicly responded to the situation.
