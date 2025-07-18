Mediaalpha To Report Second Quarter Financial Results On August 6, 2025
LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.
A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . To register for the webcast, click here .
Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with conference ID 8453843.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call at .
About MediaAlpha
We believe we are the insurance industry's leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.5 billion in spend for 2024 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit
