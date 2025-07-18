Kobi Halperin Launches Summer 2025 Collection At The Hub With Exclusive Kickoff Event Supporting Cancer Research

SWCRF Logo

Marion Waxman, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Kobi Halperin (Image Credits: Lisa Tamburini)

Leesa Rowland (Image Credits: Lisa Tamburini)

Jean Shafiroff (Image Credits: Lisa Tamburini)

Kathy Prounis (Image Credits: Lisa Tamburini)

Fashion Forward, Philanthropy First: A Benefit for the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fashion met philanthropy this summer in the Hamptons with renowned fashion designer Kobi Halperin for a special evening of wine, music, fashion, and support for the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation at The Hub's newly opened location in Bridgehampton.As a longtime supporter of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), Kobi Halperin generously donated 15% of all opening weekend sales to the Foundation. Thanks to a matching commitment from The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, that contribution was doubled, making every purchase equivalent to a 30% donation toward advancing innovative cancer research.Notable attendees included: Kobi Halperin, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Chris Arlotta, Kathy Prounis, Jean Shafiroff and Leesa Rowland.About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is a leading international nonprofit organization committed to eradicating cancer through innovative and collaborative research. Since its founding in 1976, SWCRF has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. At the forefront of a global effort to confront the increasing incidence of cancer associated with aging, the Foundation funds cross-institutional research aimed at identifying and correcting abnormal gene functions that drive both cancer and aging. SWCRF is dedicated to advancing minimally toxic therapies to prevent and treat cancer, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, visitIG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancerPRESS CONTACT (Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation):Norah Lawlor | Lawlor Media Group |... | Tel: (212) 967-6900IG: @lawlormedia | F: LawlorMediaGroup | X/T: @LawlorMedia

