WSL: Sam Kerr Joins Liverpool On Permanent Transfer

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, July 18 (IANS) Scotland international Sam Kerr has completed a permanent transfer to Liverpool FC Women from Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old midfielder returns to the club having spent the second half of the last campaign on loan with the Reds.

Kerr's impressive spell in 2024-25 included 14 appearances – all in the starting XI – and one goal.

A permanent move back to Merseyside has now been sealed, with Kerr having successfully passed a medical and signed a contract at the AXA Melwood Training Centre.

“I'm so excited to get started and I've enjoyed my spell here so I just wanted to make it a little bit longer now. So I'm really happy that we could get it over the line and that I'm here for the long term. I think I knew after a couple of months that I was here that I was really loving it and if I had the opportunity to stay it's something that I'd love to do.

“And when Liverpool came in, there wasn't even a second thought. It was, 'I want to do this and I want to stay at Liverpool," she told Liverpoolfc.

Kerr joined Bayern in 2023 and helped the German side lift the Frauen Bundesliga during her first season with the club.

Earlier in her career, she enjoyed significant domestic success in her home country, winning the Scottish Women's Premier League with Rangers in 2022 having previously done so at Glasgow City in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

She was crowned Scotland Women's Player of the Year in 2022 and was twice selected in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year (2021-22 and 2022-23).

“I think the WSL is probably the best league in the world right now and playing in that top league, in every game you have to be on it and it's something that every player dreams to play in,” Kerr added.