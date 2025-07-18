Ageagle Aerial Systems Ebee TAC Drone Receives Blue UAS Clearance With Department Of Defense

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DoD Designation Allows for Direct, Expedited U.S. Government Procurement

WICHITA, Kan., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its eBee TAC is now Blue UAS certified. This designation makes the AgEagle drone eligible for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies and recognizes the drone as compliant with security and performance standards required by the DoD.

“This is a transformative moment for AgEagle and places us in a position to supply our military with the equipment and technology needed to counter modern battlefield threat situations,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems.

The designation for the eBee TAC enables AgEagle to market the platform as Blue UAS Cleared, reinforcing their suitability for sensitive missions requiring secure, reliable, and scalable uncrewed aerial systems.

This platform's certification previously had Green UAS-certification, which is now qualified as a direct on-ramp for Blue UAS classification. The DoD Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) adopted the Green UAS certification as a pathway to Blue UAS Cleared status. This marks a significant step forward in streamlining secure drone acquisition across government applications. This achievement reflects months of collaboration between the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), DIU, and federal stakeholders, aligning with Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of Defense's July 10, 2025, memorandum to rapidly field NDAA-compliant Group 1 and 2 drones.

The eBee TAC is a lightweight (3.5 pounds), hand-launched, fixed-wing drone designed for tactical mapping and reconnaissance. It offers up to 90 minutes of flight time, operates in disconnected environments, and supports secure data sharing for near real-time situational awareness. These features align with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's call for low-cost, expendable drones for squad-level operations.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

