Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela's Economic Lift: Real Growth Or Just Good PR?


2025-07-18 08:13:05
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's government says the country's economy grew over 6% in the second quarter of 2025, celebrating what it calls 17 straight quarters of growth.

Official reports also show a 9% GDP rise earlier this year and rising credit in the banking sector. President Nicolás Maduro credits these figures to national effort, claiming the country has beaten outside pressure from sanctions.

But independent data disagrees. Non-government experts estimate growth at only 1.4% in the first quarter, far below the government's headline numbers.

International forecasts even predict Venezuela's economy will shrink by around 4% in 2025. The sharp differences suggest officials are picking which numbers to release to paint the best picture.

The oil industry, long the backbone of Venezuel , still struggles. Production sits at about 910,000 barrels per day-much lower than a decade ago and not enough to spur real, lasting economic growth.



Banks show more loans, but interest rates are close to 60%. That makes borrowing costly and keeps real investment down. Most telling, over 6 million Venezuelans have left in recent years-more than a quarter of the population.

They are fleeing shortages, inflation, and uncertainty. This mass migration is the clearest signal of an economy still in crisis. Venezuela's government promotes select numbers and talks up recovery.

Yet, when you look past the press releases and compare independent evidence, a different story appears. Official claims of steady recovery do not match real-world problems or outside analysis.

For businesses and international partners, the gap between government reports and facts on the ground is a warning. Reliable, independent data remains essential when making decisions about investment, trade, and aid.

The truth about Venezuela's economy is more than government numbers-it's visible in how many people leave and how everyday life remains tough for those who stay.

