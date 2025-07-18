403
Trump Orders Release Of Epstein Files As Pressure Mounts Among Supporters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to ask a court to release secret grand jury documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
This follows sharp criticism from Trump's own supporters, who want more evidence and answers about Epstein's crimes and connections. Federal rules normally keep grand jury records secret.
The Attorney General's public statement commits to seeking a judge's approval, which is legally required before any release of such files. Authorities charged Epstein, a wealthy financier, with sex crimes involving minors starting in 2006.
After a short 13-month jail term from a plea deal, Epstein was arrested again in 2019 but died by suicide in federal jail, according to the New York City Medical Examiner.
Federal and independent investigators reviewed the case and reported no proof of murder or evidence that surveillance footage was missing or altered.
Earlier this year, government officials released redacted flight logs and address books related to Epstein. High-profile names appeared, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.
Epstein Case Transparency Fight Fuels Political Division
However, authorities stated clearly that being named in these documents does not mean those people committed crimes. No evidence has ever linked Trump, Clinton, or any other well-known individual in these records to Epstein's illegal activities, confirmed by federal reviews.
Supporters of Trump , especially within the MAGA movement, continue to demand all remaining files. They question official findings and suspect a cover-up, despite statements from the Justice Department and FBI that no 'client list' and no wider elite conspiracy have been found.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's long-time associate, remains the only person convicted from the wider investigation. This ongoing dispute exposes a rift in Trump's political base and keeps questions alive for businesses, investors, and the public.
With every new promise of transparency, the stakes for public trust and reputations rise. For now, the core facts-Epstein's death by suicide, the absence of a secret list, and the release of all known logs-are on the official record, with further disclosures waiting on a judge's decision.
The push for more documents reflects less about new facts and more about calming public doubt and uncertainty about America's wealth and power.
