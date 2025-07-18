Lucky Time Begins! Wealth, Progress, Peace For These Zodiac Signs In August

August Planetary Transits 2025: August has planetary movements creating many Rajayogas. This astrological shift makes people of 5 zodiac signs fortunate. Learn about August's lucky zodiac signs.

Astrologically, August is special. Religiously, it's significant with festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Saturn hold special positions.

In August, the Sun is in Cancer, moving to Leo mid-month. Venus is in Gemini and Cancer. Mars is in Virgo. Saturn is retrograde in Pisces. Mercury transits and then sets. These planetary shifts create auspicious and inauspicious yogas like Vipareet Rajyoga, Gaj Lakshmi Rajyoga, and Lakshmi Narayan Yoga.

Aries folks are in the first phase of Saturn's Sade Sati. Saturn being retrograde lessens its negative effects. You'll find success at work, financial gains from investments, and recover stuck money. Love life looks good too.

Leo is ruled by the Sun. August brings career benefits, increased responsibilities, and a good time for new ventures. You might land a new job. Expect happiness and peace.

August's auspicious yoga brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to Libra. Good fortune in beauty, arts, love, and marriage. Singles might find their match. Married life will be joyful. Expenses decrease, savings increase.

Capricorns may find relief from long-term illnesses. Positivity prevails. Employed Capricorns can expect success and potential promotions in August.

August's Rajyoga brings financial gains to Sagittarius. You might find a new job. It's a good time for business folks too, with big profits expected. Goddess Lakshmi's blessings are upon you.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.