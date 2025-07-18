PM Modi Targets Mamata's TMC Over 'Riots', 'Policing' And 'Goonda Tax' At Durgapur Rally

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the state government of fostering an environment of lawlessness in the state.

Addressing a rally in Durgapur, PM Modi cited“riots,”“goonda tax” and“police bias” for low investor confidence in Bengal.

“Why will investors come to Bengal where riots take place and police are biased. TMC's 'goonda tax' stops investment in West Bengal,” PM Modi said at Durgapur rally.

