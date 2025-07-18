Bit Digital Inc. Continues Expansion Of Ethereum Holdings To Approximately 120,000 ETH, Reinforcing Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT ) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), today announced that it has purchased approximately 19,683 Ethereum ("ETH") using the net proceeds from its recently completed $67.3 million registered direct offering to institutional investors. Following the transaction, Bit Digital holds approximately 120,306 ETH.

"With approximately 120,000 ETH, Bit Digital is positioned among the largest institutional Ethereum treasuries in the public markets," said Sam Tabar, Chief Executive Officer of Bit Digital. "We view Ethereum as foundational to the next phase of digital financial infrastructure. We believe Ethereum's programmable nature, growing adoption, and staking yield model represent the future of digital assets, and we remain committed to scaling our ETH holdings as part of that long-term strategy."

ETH is increasingly utilized across real economic activity, serving as the core collateral layer for stablecoins, tokenized assets, and decentralized applications. ETH's ability to generate native yield and support programmable financial systems positions it as more than a digital asset. Bit Digital sees Ethereum as an integral part of how value will move and settle in modern markets, as a global coordination layer for the emerging onchain economy, and an essential component of future-facing treasury strategy.

Bit Digital operates Ethereum infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to participate directly in the network's long-term growth. The Company stakes the majority of its ETH holdings and operates validators, earning yield while contributing to the security and performance of the Ethereum network. By combining this operational involvement with the compliance standards and oversight of a public company, Bit Digital offers investors regulated exposure to Ethereum's underlying economics through a traditional equity vehicle.

Bit Digital is a publicly traded digital asset platform focused on Ethereum-native treasury and staking strategies. The Company began accumulating and staking ETH in 2022 and now operates one of the largest institutional Ethereum staking infrastructures globally. Bit Digital's platform includes advanced validator operations, institutional-grade custody, active protocol governance, and yield optimization. Through strategic partnerships across the Ethereum ecosystem, Bit Digital aims to deliver exposure to secure, scalable, and compliant access to onchain yield. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or follow us on LinkedI or .

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (Annual Report) and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any Current Reports on Form 8-K. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at . All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

