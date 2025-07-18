Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chaitanya Baghel, Ex-Chhattisgarh CM's Son, Sent To 5-Day ED Remand In Liquor Scam Case


2025-07-18 07:01:20
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in an alleged liquor scam-linked money laundering case was sent to ED custody for five days by a special PMLA court in Raipur.

Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED on his birthday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after fresh raids conducted at his residence in Bhilai town of Durg district.

Reactions on Chaitanya Baghel's arrest:

Reacting on Chaitnya Baghel's arrest by ED, RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said, as quoted by ANI, "There will be attacks by the ED on the opposition. ED has become such an institution of the ruling party that it works on its orders."

With agency inputs.

More to come...

