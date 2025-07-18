South Korea's Former PM Kim Boo Kyum Leads Delegation To Raj Ghat In Delhi

A delegation of special envoys from South Korea, headed by former Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum, visited Raj Ghat in Delhi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The symbolic gesture highlighted India-Korea friendship and shared values of peace, democracy, and mutual respect.

