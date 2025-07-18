Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

South Korea's Former PM Kim Boo Kyum Leads Delegation To Raj Ghat In Delhi


2025-07-18 07:01:08
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A delegation of special envoys from South Korea, headed by former Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum, visited Raj Ghat in Delhi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The symbolic gesture highlighted India-Korea friendship and shared values of peace, democracy, and mutual respect.

MENAFN18072025007385015968ID1109817812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search