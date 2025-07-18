13 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

The all-new "Walt Disney – A Magical Life" attraction makes its public debut at the Main Street Opera House, featuring a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney's journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, made possible through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.St. Thomas is the first of three new destinations for 2026 the carrier expects to announce this summer. It will be the ninth island destination served by Southwest in the Atlantic Basin – joining Aruba, The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Turks and Caicos Islands.Trump's job approval continues to be strongest on immigration (50%) and returning America to its values (50%), and weakest on tariffs and trade policy (42%) and handling inflation (42%). This month's poll also covered public opinion on the economy, immigration, the "Big Beautiful Bill," tariffs, conflicts in the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine.Designed to bring elevated flavors and formats to everyday value, the Luxe Value Menu test delivers indulgent innovation. The test menu features five craveable items, including the Mini Taco Salad, Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, and Salted Caramel Churros.The proposed transaction creates the broadest, most flexible portfolio of orthopedic robotics and navigation technologies to meet surgeons' needs.This half-day event will feature senior Trump administration officials, leading tech founders, and industrial visionaries in a dynamic program focused on expanding the American economy and job creation through AI development, infrastructure investment, and re-industrialization in the United States."The increasing complexity of developing intelligent systems demands design solutions with a deeper integration of electronics and physics, enhanced by AI. With Ansys' leading system simulation and analysis solutions now part of Synopsys, we can maximize the capabilities of engineering teams broadly, igniting their innovation from silicon to systems," said president and CEO of Synopsys, Sassine Ghazi.Together, the companies aim to deepen supply chain resilience, support positive outcomes for farming communities by helping them implement regenerative practices, and unlock new opportunities for advancing sustainable agriculture at scale.From helping diners figure out how to get to a restaurant, to suggesting what to order and offering a sense of what to expect from the overall experience – including guidance for dietary preferences or restrictions – Concierge works like a helpful, in-the-know friend who's done all the homework.Topgolf is bringing golf and football together for the '25-'26 season by installing regulation-size field goal posts at 50 venues nationwide and is inviting Players to hone their aim and chase those sweet "doinks"-that satisfying clang when they nail the post. But those goal posts won't keep themselves in tip-top shape. They'll need some routine maintenance. Dads have been training for this role their whole lives.Over the course of the three-year partnership, Nike and Special Olympics will collaborate on updating Special Olympics' Global Unified Sports Coach courses and train-the-trainer materials, leveraging Nike's three decades of youth sport coaching experience and deep insights with global partners and experts focused on quality coaching that's inclusive and welcoming to all youth.From the cultural richness of Jamaica to the sunny shores of Koh Samui, the islands on the 2025 list reflect travelers' values. Beyond the beautiful photos, they offer culture and authenticity, demonstrating how islands are adapting and redefining what it means to travel to these unique edges of the world.Uber aims to deploy 20,000 or more Lucid vehicles equipped with the Nuro DriverTM over six years in dozens of markets around the world, with the first launch in a major US city next year.

