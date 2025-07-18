Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Sacrifices For Fame, Gets Emotional Over Family Time Lost

Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna, known as the 'National Crush', reveals the emotional cost of her stardom, expressing deep regret over missing her younger sister's childhood.

Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is known across the country as 'National Crush', is at the peak of her career. A much-sought-after actress in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, she is always busy shooting for one film or another. However, this is the first time she has spoken openly about the precious moments she is personally missing despite this success. She has especially shared the pain of not being able to see her younger sister Shiman Mandanna's childhood.

Sacrifices made for career:

Speaking in a recent interview, Rashmika opened up about her busy schedule. "I work almost all the days of the year, 365 days a year. Sometimes when I get a break, I cry more than I rejoice. Because during that break, I realize how much I miss my family, especially my younger sister," Rashmika said, pouring out her heartache.

"I couldn't watch my sister grow up":

Talking about his younger sister Shiman, who is about 16 years younger than him, he gets emotional and says, "When I came into the film industry and got busy, she was a very young child. Now she is growing up and becoming an adult. I have missed the precious moments of her childhood, her sweet words, every stage of her development. By the time I take a break from my work and go home, she is completely grown up. I always feel sad that I did not get the opportunity to witness her childhood."

These words have introduced the world to the feelings of an ordinary girl behind Rashmika's stardom. Her words reflect the huge sacrifices artists make in their personal lives to achieve success and fame.

Upcoming Projects:

Rashmika Mandanna is currently awaiting the release of the much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Apart from this, she is also involved in several big projects including 'The Girlfriend', 'Rainbow' and 'Chhava' with Ranbir Kapoor. Amidst all these commitments, it is clear from her words that she is suffering from the pain of not being able to devote time to her family. Despite being a big star, she has the mind of a 'normal girl'.. Rashmika Mandanna has made a big sacrifice for cinema!