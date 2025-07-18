Kristin Cabot's Old Post About Andy Byron Goes Viral After Coldplay Concert, 'I Have Been Energised...'
While the moment was caught on the big screen, older LinkedIn posts about her work strategy are now being discussed.
On LinkedIn, she claimed she builds trust with everyone, from CEOs to assistants. She praised Byron and said she was excited about helping employees grow.Also Read | Andy Byron: Astronomer CEO's former employees love it that he got exposed
“An influential leader and fearless change-agent, I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants. I pride myself on creating innovative systems and processes that attract top talent, while aligning an organisation's people around its mission and values,” says her LinkedIn bio.
After joining Astronomer as Chief People Officer, she wrote,“I have been energised in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees' career development.”Also Read | Coldplay Kiss Cam > AI: Internet floods with memes on Byron-Cabot viral moment
“I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy,” she added.
CEO Andy Byron was highly impressed with Cabot's“exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management”.Also Read | Coldplay shares concert photos and videos; But, fans want more
“She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer,” the New York Post quoted him as stating in a press release.Who is Kristin Cabot?
Kristin Cabot is an experienced HR leader, currently serving as Chief People Officer at Astronomer since November 2024. Before this, she held the same role at Neo4j for nearly four years.
A BA in Political Science from Gettysburg College, she was also SVP, People Strategy at ObserveIT for four years. The cybersecurity company was later acquired by Proofpoint.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment