Universiade: Azerbaijani Athletes To Compete Across Four Sports Today

Azerbaijani athletes will compete across four sports on the second day of the Summer World University Games in Germany, Azernews reports.

The women's table tennis team will face the USA, while the men's national team will compete against athletes from Chile.

Azerbaijani tennis player Kanan Gasimov will go up against Ugandan Trevor Solomon Kazibwe in the 1/32 finals.

Rhythmic gymnasts Ilona Zeynalova and Kamilla Seyidzade, along with the group exercise team comprising Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, and Gullu Aghalarzade, will continue their performances.

Swimmers Fatima Alkaramova, Nihad Yusibov, Rashad Alguliyev, and Said Hamidov will also compete on July 18.

Azerbaijan's delegation consists of 71 athletes competing in 12 sports, including athletics, rowing, badminton, artistic gymnastics, judo, fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, beach volleyball, archery, and swimming.

The 2025 Summer World University Games is an international multi-sport event that brings together university athletes from around the globe.

Unlike previous editions held in a single city, Rhine-Ruhr 2025 will be hosted across five cities: Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Mulheim an der Ruhr, and Hagen with Berlin added later as a partner location.

The 2025 Games are held under the motto "A Summer With Distinction"(Sommer Cum Laude).

More than 8,500 athletes and officials from over 100 countries participate in the Universiade, competing in 18 sports and over 230 medal events.

In addition to the 15 core sports required by FISU (including athletics, swimming, and gymnastics), optional disciplines like 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, and rowing feature, along with a historic debut: 3x3 wheelchair basketball, marking the first time para-athletes are included in the FISU Summer Games.