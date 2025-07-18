Truist Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) reported its second quarter 2025 results today. Investors can access the live second quarter 2025 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:
Webcast: href="" rel="nofollow" webinar/z5gqlB9OVN
Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 5911048
The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Second Quarter 2025 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of June 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.
