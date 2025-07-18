Baku Hosts International Meeting With Over 100 Delegates From Audit Institutions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 62nd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) is currently being held in Baku, hosted by the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The meeting has brought together more than 100 participants, including members of the ASOSAI Governing Board and Audit Committee, as well as representatives from the leadership and secretariat of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI).

The event officially opened with a keynote speech by Krishnan Sangaran, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of India, representing the ASOSAI Chair. This was followed by an address from Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, who highlighted the significance of the meeting and emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to international cooperation in the field of public sector auditing. He also spoke about Azerbaijan's contributions within the ASOSAI framework.

As part of the opening session, participants were shown a presentation video about Azerbaijan, showcasing the country's culture, development, and achievements.

It was also noted that in September 2024, at the ASOSAI Assembly held in New Delhi, India, the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan was elected for the first time as a member of the ASOSAI Governing Board-marking a milestone in the institution's growing international engagement.