Andrés Villota Joins Balfour Capital Group As Senior Advisor

Balfour Capital Group Logo

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- Charlie MungerYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrés Villota as Senior Advisor. With nearly three decades of experience across Latin America's financial sector, Andrés brings a formidable track record in responsible investing , corporate finance, and capital markets reform.Based in Bogotá, Colombia, Andrés has held senior leadership and advisory roles across leading investment firms and brokerages, including CREDICORP Capital, Adcap, Servivalores GNB Sudameris, and Acciones de Colombia. He has led fixed-income and equity strategies, structured public offerings, and overseen treasury operations at both domestic and international levels.From 2013 to 2023, he served as Senior Consultant at TRUST Gestión Estratégica de Riesgos, where he advised market participants on ESG integration, ethics governance, and investor protection-pioneering frameworks that align performance with sustainability. He also served as General Director of ENERYIELD, a boutique sustainable investment bank focused on renewable energy project structuring and capital raising.“Andrés is one of Latin America's most respected voices in ESG and capital markets,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.“His combination of technical depth, academic leadership, and strategic foresight strengthens our institutional capabilities in emerging markets and impact investing.”In addition to his market roles, Andrés is a distinguished academic and public speaker. He has lectured at top Colombian universities including Universidad de los Andes, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, and Universidad Nacional, where he has shaped curricula in sustainable finance, derivatives, and investment banking. His thought leadership has been featured at the Colombian Stock Exchange, the UN Global Compact, and international ESG summits.Andrés holds a Master's in International Relations and a Specialization in Capital Markets Law from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, as well as a Bachelor's in Finance and International Relations from Universidad Externado de Colombia. He is certified by Colombia's Autorregulador del Mercado de Valores (AMV) and currently instructs courses at the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (BVC). Fluent in Spanish, English, and French, Andrés will support Balfour's ESG product development, investor outreach, and cross-border advisory initiatives throughout Latin America and beyond.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global hedge fund and investment banking platform serving institutional clients, family offices, and UHNW investors. With a focus on innovation, structured finance, and discretionary trading , Balfour is committed to delivering consistent alpha while adhering to rigorous governance and client transparency.

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+1 3128576941

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.