Qatar Teams Shine On Opening Day At Pingtung Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatari teams got off to a brilliant start at the AVC Beach Tour Pingtung Open yesterday at the scenic Qinzhou Beach in Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area, located in the southernmost city of Chinese Taipei.

In a competitive field featuring 45 teams - including 24 in the men's division - Qatari pairs stamped their authority early with commanding victories in their opening matches.

In Pool D, Saifeddine Binaziz Elmajid and Assam Ahmed Mahmoud cruised past Chinese Taipei's Tzulin Chuang and Chenggang Hu 2-0 (21-13, 21-16). They will now face a tougher test against Thailand's Pithak Tipjan and Wachirawit Muadpha [4].

In Pool E, Mahdi Badreddin Sammoud and Mohamed Ihab Zaki made light work of Saudi Arabia's Ahmed Mahfouz and Hadi Aljorfi, claiming a 2-0 win (21-12, 21-12). They are set to meet Japan's Kai Kurokawa and Ryuichi Adachi next.

The tournament offers a US$2,500 prize for the men's and women's champions, adding to the stakes as Qatar aims for a deep run in the prestigious continental event.