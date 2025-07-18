LEPAS's First Overseas Showcase: Redefining Premium Mobility At Indonesia Auto Show
Adhering to its "In Somewhere, For Somewhere" development philosophy, LEPAS is actively integrating into the Indonesian market by accelerating the establishment of a comprehensive sales and service network to precisely meet local consumers' needs.
At this auto show, LEPAS will present its star product portfolio -L8, L6, and L4-making their first collective appearance. L8, a benchmark SUV in its segment, combines elegant styling with a tech-forward cockpit, spacious comfort and comprehensive safety features-making it an ideal choice for urban elites pursuing a premium lifestyle. The show will also witness the debut of the all-new L6 and L4 models. With segment-leading performance, these vehicles will extend LEPAS's appeal to wider customers-from fashion-forward urbanites to individuality-seeking sophisticates-collectively delivering a premium brand experience that blends exceptional value with elevated quality for global customers.
LEPAS's global premiere is just the beginning. Establishing Indonesia as its strategic springboard, the brand is rapidly advancing its mission to become 'the brand of choice for premium lifestyles' worldwide. This auto show will see LEPAS unveiling the most vibrant display-not simply as visual spectacle, but as a symbol of its commitment to exploring and embracing colorful life and cultural diversity. Powered by human-centered technology and speaking the universal language of color, LEPAS is now embarking on its global journey from China, leading a new generation of urbanites toward their aspirational vision of premium mobility.
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment