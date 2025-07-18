“You Deserve To Suffer Like Me”: Bomb Threat Email Sparks Panic In 40 Bengaluru Schools
Bengaluru: A disturbing email claiming to have planted bombs in nearly 40 schools across Bengaluru sent shockwaves on Friday morning, not only due to the threat but also the sender's graphic and violent language that reflected deep mental distress and anger.
Threat Sent From Anonymous Email ID
The email, reportedly sent from the ID ... around 7:24 AM, bore the subject line:“Bombs inside the school.” The sender identified himself as“Roadkill” and said multiple explosives (Trinitrotoluene) were "skilfully hidden in black plastic bags" inside classrooms.
What followed was a terrifying message, filled with violent imagery and suicidal ideation.
“I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.”
Anger Directed at Mental Health System
The email further revealed the sender's anger toward the mental health system, hinting at a personal crisis:
“You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans... I am living proof that they do not [help]. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me.”
In a chilling finale, the sender claimed he would end his own life after witnessing the imagined carnage and urged recipients to share the email with the media.
Police Treating Message as Serious Threat
Police have launched a probe, treating the situation with utmost seriousness, even though no explosives were found as of Friday afternoon. Cybercrime experts are working to trace the origin of the email.
A senior officer told reporters,“The psychological tone of the message is deeply concerning. Whether or not it's a hoax, we're treating it as a credible threat until verified.”
The principal of St Germain Academy told the media that police had completed their inspection and confirmed no threat was found. "Exams are proceeding as scheduled. There is no cause for concern," he assured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment