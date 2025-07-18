Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Woman Found Living In Gokarna Cave, Partner Seeks Shared Custody Of Daughters


2025-07-18 03:11:27
Russian national Nina Kutina was discovered living with her daughters in a remote cave near Gokarna, Karnataka. Her partner, Dror, now seeks shared custody, stressing he doesn't wish to separate the girls from their mother but wants them to have a stable life, education, and health support, wherever they live.

