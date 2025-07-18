Coldplay Shares Concert Photos And Videos But, Fans Want More: 'Did Anything Else Happen?'
Coldplay's recent show in Massachusetts has gained notoriety for a different reason than their performance. A video clip from the concert shows a "kiss cam" moment involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot.
The video has gone viral, sparking controversy online about the“cheating” caught in public. The incident has overshadowed the usual concert content.Also Read | Andy Byron: Astronomer CEO's former employees love it that he got exposed
When Coldplay shared photos and videos of the concert on its official Instagram channel, one fan commented,“Nice, did anything else happen?”
The cheeky comment started a conversation as it got more than 38,000 likes.“Feels like a lil something something,” replied one user.
“I think someone was shy?” posted another while referring to Chris Martin's comment about the couple caught on camera. As the they seemed completely embarrassed to feature on camera while sharing an intimate moment, Coldplay's lead vocalist said, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."Also Read | Andy Byron's wife drops surname after kiss cam catches Astronomer CEO's affair
Another Coldplay fan declared that people were more interested to see“the photo”,“Everyone here after the affair picture.”
Some of them shared GIFs of the incident in the comment section. One user declared,“Cameraman and Chris did the Lord's work exposing that affair.”
“Coldplay released "two" new singles that night,” quipped one social media user while another wrote,“Give the cameraman a raise.”
“They probably will never listen to Coldplay again,” posted one user while hinting at Byron and Cabot.Also Read | 'Not the guy from Coldplay': Andy Byron namesake's hilarious post clarifies
One user remarked,“I mean I love me some Coldplay... but we can all agree why we're here.”
“I was there- it was wild!! Imagine being caught by Chris Martin?!” came from another.
“I'm so sorry for the spouses, no one deserves to go through something like this, it's devastating,” wrote another.Did Chris Martin apologise for exposing the cheating couple?
After Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot looked embarrassed, Chris Martin said,“I hope we didn't do something bad”. Later, he joked with another couple on the kiss cam, asking if they were a real couple.
However, he didn't give a formal apology. Also, the apology linked to Byron is fake.
