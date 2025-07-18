Hivello's HVLO Token Now Available In Binance Mobile App

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello , a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), announces a significant expansion of its ecosystem. The $HVLO token is now fully integrated with the Binance Wallet application, enabling users to seamlessly swap and stake $HVLO directly from the familiar Binance mobile application UI.

This integration marks a pivotal moment for the $HVLO community, offering unprecedented accessibility and utility. Binance Wallet, a self-custody Web3 wallet built into the Binance App, provides a secure and user-friendly gateway to the decentralized world.

Key Highlights of the Integration:



Effortless Swaps: Users can now perform instant swaps of HVLO tokens with other supported cryptocurrencies directly within the Binance Wallet interface

Direct Staking: HVLO holders can now stake their tokens directly from the Binance Wallet application to earn rewards. This streamlined staking process makes it easier than ever for users to participate in the Hivello ecosystem's growth and benefit from its long-term vision.

Enhanced Accessibility: HVLO dramatically expands its reach to millions of Binance users worldwide. This integration empowers a broader audience to engage with the Hivello network, contributing to its decentralization and adoption. Seamless User Experience: The integration provides a consistent and intuitive experience for users already familiar with the Binance mobile application, reducing friction and enhancing overall usability.

The Hivello project aims to simplify participation in DePINs, allowing users to monetize their idle computing resources with ease. This integration with Binance Wallet further solidifies Hivello's position as a leader in making Web3 more user-friendly and inclusive.

Users can access these new functionalities by ensuring they have the latest version of the Binance mobile application and activating their Binance Wallet.

"We are incredibly excited to bring $HVLO to the vast and engaged community within the Binance ecosystem," said Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder & Chairman of Hivello. "This integration with Binance Wallet significantly lowers the barrier to entry for users looking to engage with DePINs and earn passive income through $HVLO. It's a testament to our commitment to making decentralized technologies accessible and beneficial for everyone."

About Hivello:

Hivello is a DePIN aggregator that radically simplifies and opens up DePIN mining to everyone. By aggregating various DePIN networks into a hyper-intelligent, user-friendly node application, Hivello eliminates technical barriers, enabling anyone to participate and earn from decentralized infrastructure by monetizing their idle computing resources. Hivello's mission is to onboard the next wave of Web2 users into Web3, making passive income accessible with just a few clicks.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

About Binance Wallet:

Binance Wallet is a self-custody Web3 wallet built directly into the Binance App. It provides users with full control over their digital assets through advanced multi-party computation (MPC) technology, eliminating the need for a traditional seed phrase while maintaining robust security. Binance Wallet simplifies interaction with various blockchain applications, including cross-chain token exchanges, DeFi protocols, and DApps, offering a seamless and secure entry point into the Web3 world.

View $HVLO on Binance

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at