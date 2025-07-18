Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Press Release

Villeneuve d'Ascq, July 18, 2025

The Bonduelle Group confirms the sale of its packaged salad business in France on July 17, 2025

Announced on August 29, 2024, the proposed sale of Bonduelle's packaged salad business in France to the LSDH Group became effective on July 17, 2025.

For the past ten years, the Bonduelle Group has faced a structural decline in salad consumption in France.

This sale allows the Bonduelle Group to continue accelerating its activities in the fresh delicatessen market, in France and Europe.

The LSDH Group will continue, through a licensing agreement, the use of the Bonduelle brand on packaged salads in France.

The Bonduelle Group is confident in the ability of the LSDH Group, a family business, to turn around its operations in France. This player has a solid plan to expand its business.

The divested scope represented approximately 3.5% of the group's turnover for the Bonduelle Group, or €80 million for the 2024-2025 financial year. The result of the divestment of the business will be reflected in the accounts for the 2025-2026 financial year, which began on July 1, 2025.