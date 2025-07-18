The Bonduelle Group Confirms The Sale Of Its Packaged Salad Business In France
| About the Bonduelle Group
The Bonduelle Group is, above all, a family story from the north of France that has lasted for 7 generations. Present in nearly 100 countries, we are proud of our iconic brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, and Globus. We collaborate with more than 2,000 passionate growers to offer you vegetables and pulses harvested at the peak of their flavor and nutrition. Because we believe that every meal is an opportunity to make a difference, we are committed to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet, for the well-being of all and planet health. Already 80% B Corp certified, our goal is to achieve full Bonduelle Group certification, thus affirming our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible model.
For the 2023-2024 financial year, the company generated sales of €2,372 million.
Find out more on
| About LSDH Group
Founded over 100 years ago, the LSDH Group is now established in 6 regions and has 10 production sites in France, as well as one logistics site, divided into two divisions (all liquid foods on the one hand, and salads and catering on the other).
Led by Emmanuel Vasseneix, the group has 2,250 employees with recognized expertise. LSDH places its women and men at the heart of its decisions, convinced that their motivation and commitment make the difference. The company stands out and continues its development through its strong social, societal, and environmental commitments and its efforts to promote sustainable production methods.
Find out more on
PRESS CONTACTS:
Benjamin ZEHNDER – Becoming + 33 (0)6 76 41 18 19 – Email : ...
Vanessa VAZZAZ – Becoming +33 (0)6 34 32 24 23 – Email : ...
