6Th Timepie Longevity Forum: A Global Gateway To China's 1.4 Billion Anti-Aging Opportunities

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As China's population ages rapidly, the development of the longevity industry has been prioritized to the level of national strategy since 2024.

To drive its growth, government policies support a broad spectrum of longevity innovations, ranging from preventive wellness to nutritional supplements. Free Trade Zones such as those in Shanghai have been opened to international biotech firms and wholly foreign-owned hospitals, fostering advanced anti-aging technologies such as stem cell and gene therapy services.

Building on this momentum, the 6th TimePie Longevity Forum will take place in Shanghai on September 20–21, convening global enterprises, leading scholars, and industry pioneers alongside China's key stakeholders. Together, they will explore the frontiers of longevity innovation and identify pathways for translating science into scalable solutions.

This year's Forum places a strong emphasis on fostering international partnerships that bridge cutting-edge research and commercial application. With confirmed participation from exhibitors and attendees spanning over 16 countries across five continents, the event also serves as a gateway for global longevity enterprises seeking strategic entry into China's rapidly expanding 1.4-billion-strong market.

Highlights of this year's Forum include:

An Immersive Experience of Science, Innovation, and Practices

The Forum brings together over 40 distinguished speakers across key fields such as epigenetics, autophagy, regenerative medicine, and translational aging science. Their talks offer both cutting-edge scientific insights and strategic views on emerging technologies, industry trends, and the future of global longevity. Notable among them are Steve Horvath and Ana Maria Cuervo.

Adding a practical dimension, a dedicated biohacker sub-forum will spotlight pioneers like Dave Pascoe, who share practical longevity strategies rooted in self-experimentation and real-world application.

To date, more than 1,200 attendees and 30–40 exhibitors from over 16 countries have confirmed participation. Spanning advanced diagnostics, regenerative medicine, nutritional interventions, and clinical longevity services, the exhibition allows attendees to directly experience cutting-edge products and therapies, while giving exhibitors a valuable platform to showcase innovations, gather user feedback, and explore potential partnerships.



Mapping the Future of China's Longevity Medicine Industry

The China Longevity Medical Services Industry Report: Trends, Market Analysis & Future, developed by TimePie with advisory support from the Big Health Informatics Research Center at Fudan University among other academic and industry partners, will be unveiled at the Forum.

It provides a clear overview of China's longevity medical services landscape, highlighting key market dynamics, contrasting public and private models, underscoring the rising importance of functional medicine, and showcasing pioneering regional innovations.

China's longevity medical services sector is growing rapidly. By 2023, 6,877 public hospitals had established geriatric departments, with government plans to increase coverage to 80 percent by 2027. Meanwhile, private clinics are growing quickly to meet rising demand for personalized and preventive care. This rapid growth has brought increasing complexity in service models, uneven standards of care, and unclear institutional roles, creating challenges for both providers and patients.

In response, the report provides a foundation for collective action. It calls on academic and industry forces to work toward clear standards and best practices across diagnostics, treatment, and care delivery, with the goal of building a trustworthy and scalable longevity clinic ecosystem in China.

Driving Science Forward with Strategic Grant Support

At this year's Forum, TimePie will announce the recipients of its inaugural Longevity Research Grant, marking a meaningful step in turning platform influence into direct scientific support.

The program was launched after the 5th TimePie Longevity Forum in 2024 achieved its first net profit of 555,600 RMB, made possible by growing international participation, over 1,000 on-site attendees, and 400,000 online views. As promised since the Forum's inception, all proceeds have been reinvested into research to advance the science of healthy aging.

Open to early-career scientists around the world, the grant program attracted a strong set of proposals from both China and abroad. Each awarded project will receive up to 150,000 RMB in flexible support, under the guidance of a scientific committee that includes Barry Halliwell and Zhao Wang of Tsinghua University.

Established after the Forum achieved profitability for the first time in 2024, the grant program channels all proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales, and partnerships directly into breakthrough longevity research. Open to young scientists worldwide who are dedicated to advancing anti-aging science, the program reflects TimePie's mission to empower the next generation of researchers through meaningful, independent support.

About TimePie Longevity Forum

The TimePie Longevity Forum stands as China's premier annual event in longevity science and innovation. Over the past five years, it has evolved from an academic symposium into an influential global platform uniting leading scientists, industry pioneers, investors, and policymakers. The Forum drives China's longevity industry forward while fostering meaningful collaboration between domestic and international stakeholders within a rapidly expanding market.

