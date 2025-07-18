Vasudha's Mandeep Kaur Reflects On Her Journey From School Teacher To Actress

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Mandeep Kaur, who plays a pivotal role in Zee TV's show "Vasudha," opened up about her inspiring journey from working as a school teacher to pursuing her dream of becoming an actress.

Reflecting on her journey of a teacher, Kaur shared,“Teaching was never just a job; it was a part of who I was. I loved the classroom energy, the daily exchange of ideas, and the quiet pride of watching my students grow. But life has a strange way of nudging you in new directions.”

“My first time in front of the camera was for a small TV ad, and I still remember the feeling, I felt seen in a way I hadn't before. Acting became a new language, one that allowed me to express everything I couldn't say out loud. One opportunity led to another, and slowly, I found myself falling in love with the craft.”

Speaking about her role in the show, Mandeep stated,“Playing Megha has been one of the most enriching challenges for me. She's not your stereotypical antagonist - she's intelligent, composed, and layered with complexity. What excites me is how she constantly keeps the audience guessing. I genuinely believe my years as a teacher have helped in roles like this - observing students, understanding their emotions. I'm excited for what lies ahead and can't wait to see how viewers respond as the story progresses.”

On a relate note,“Vasudha” also stars Priya Thakur, Pratiksha Rai, Nausheen Ali Sardar, and Abhishek Sharma. The story follows the cheerful and spirited Vasudha, who begins working as a maid in the household of powerful businesswoman Chandrika. Despite their clashing worldviews, Vasudha longs for Chandrika's approval.

The show airs every day at on Zee TV.