Vasudha's Mandeep Kaur Reflects On Her Journey From School Teacher To Actress
Reflecting on her journey of a teacher, Kaur shared,“Teaching was never just a job; it was a part of who I was. I loved the classroom energy, the daily exchange of ideas, and the quiet pride of watching my students grow. But life has a strange way of nudging you in new directions.”
“My first time in front of the camera was for a small TV ad, and I still remember the feeling, I felt seen in a way I hadn't before. Acting became a new language, one that allowed me to express everything I couldn't say out loud. One opportunity led to another, and slowly, I found myself falling in love with the craft.”
Speaking about her role in the show, Mandeep stated,“Playing Megha has been one of the most enriching challenges for me. She's not your stereotypical antagonist - she's intelligent, composed, and layered with complexity. What excites me is how she constantly keeps the audience guessing. I genuinely believe my years as a teacher have helped in roles like this - observing students, understanding their emotions. I'm excited for what lies ahead and can't wait to see how viewers respond as the story progresses.”
On a relate note,“Vasudha” also stars Priya Thakur, Pratiksha Rai, Nausheen Ali Sardar, and Abhishek Sharma. The story follows the cheerful and spirited Vasudha, who begins working as a maid in the household of powerful businesswoman Chandrika. Despite their clashing worldviews, Vasudha longs for Chandrika's approval.
The show airs every day at on Zee TV.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment