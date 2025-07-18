MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 18 (KUNA)

1989 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding low-cost libel suits of a value not higher than KD 1,000 (approximately USD 3,000). These law suits for civil and commercial cases will be referred to the district court.

1975 -- Poet Bader Al-Jasser Al-Ayyaf passed away, aged 46. He was a renowned artist who contributed to development of Kuwaiti songwriting, writing poems to over 250 songs. He was the first to introduce singing performances to theater through Tha'a Addeech (the rooster got lost) directed by Saqer Al-Rushoud.

2011 -- The Ministry of Health inked in Brussels a memorandum of understanding with the Belgian social welfare institution for cooperation in education and technology.

2012 -- The State of Kuwait and Italy signed a military cooperation agreement.

2018 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked an accord to earmark nearly one million Kuwaiti dinars (USD 3.5 million) to co-fund an airport project in Mongolia.

2018 -- Hamad Khalifa Al-Saqer, a renowned artist and folk singer, passed away at age 89.

2020 -- Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah declared that Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had been hospitalized for medical checkups, and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was temporarily assigned with some of the constitutional duties of the Amir.

2024 -- Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital announced a significant achievement by conducting the Middle East's first operation to repair a aortic aneurysm by modifying a stent to fit the size and branches of the patientآ's arteries, then implanting it via catheterization. (end) nsn