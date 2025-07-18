40 Bengaluru Schools Receive Bomb Threats After Delhi Scare, Searches Underway
The private schools across Bengaluru received bomb threat emails early on Friday morning. Schools in various areas, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, were among those targeted by the anonymous messages, India Today reported.
Following the bomb threat emails, the Bengaluru City Police deployed multiple teams to the affected institutions. Bomb Disposal Squad personnel were also pressed into service. Comprehensive checks were reportedly carried out on school premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Investigation teams are actively working to trace the origin of the threatening emails, the report added.Delhi scare
Earlier on Friday, more than 20 schools in Delhi received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents.
This was the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.
According to news agency PTI, bomb threats were received at these schools:Summerfield International School in South Delhi Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura St Thomas School GD Goenka School and Dwarka International School in Dwarka Richmond School in Paschim Vihar Six schools in Rohini - MRG School in Sector 3, Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Sector 24, INT Public School in Sector 9, Abhinav Public School in Sector 3.
Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department rushed to the different schools and initiating the evacuation process.
On Thursday, multiple security agencies conducted mock drills at 10 locations to assess their readiness for any emergency.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed more than 20 schools received bomb threats and slammed the BJP over the matter. "More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through.
