Barfi To Mary Kom: 10 Must Watch Priyanka Chopra Movies With Highest Imbd Rating

From commercial entertainers to intense character-driven stories, Priyanka Chopra's filmography reflects her daring choices and consistent evolution as an actor. Whether you're a long-time fan or a new admirer, these 10 films are essential watches.

Priyanka Chopra has carved a space for herself not just in Bollywood but globally, with a range of powerful performances across genres. From intense dramas to high-octane action and biopics, here are 10 of her finest films that showcase her versatility and talent.

Role: Jhilmil Chatterjee

In this heartwarming tale, Priyanka delivered a critically acclaimed performance as an autistic girl, showing immense depth and restraint.

Role: Mary Kom

She transformed herself into the Olympic boxer in this inspiring biopic that highlighted the struggles and triumphs of India's boxing legend.

Role: Kashibai

As the first wife of Bajirao, Priyanka brought emotional strength and grace to a role that balanced love, pride, and heartbreak.

Role: Meghna Mathur

Her National Award-winning role as a small-town girl navigating the dark glamour of the fashion industry remains one of her most iconic performances.

Role: Roma

She impressed as a fierce, vengeful cop in these slick action thrillers opposite Shah Rukh Khan, mixing glam with grit.

Role: Susanna

A bold and layered performance as a woman who murders her seven husbands, Priyanka pushed the boundaries of mainstream cinema here.

Role: Sonia Roy

In this early career-defining role, she played a negative character with conviction, earning widespread praise and awards.

Role: Aditi Chaudhary

As a mother dealing with her daughter's terminal illness, Priyanka delivered a moving and grounded performance in this emotional drama.

Role: Sweety

She played a feisty Marathi girl in this gritty thriller, bringing realism and charm to a complex love story amidst chaos.

Role: Ayesha Mehra

As a successful entrepreneur navigating family drama, Priyanka balanced vulnerability and ambition in this star-studded ensemble film.