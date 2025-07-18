Saab Q2 2025 Results: Accelerating Growth And Strengthening Our Market Position

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab presents the results for January-June 2025.

"We are strengthening our market position and see a continued large interest in our products and solutions. Saab's sales growth is high and we continue to invest to build capacity and meet long-term strong demand from the defence sector. At the same time, we continue to deliver strong profitability," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q2 2025



Order intake for the second quarter amounted to SEK 28,403m (39,574), driven by strong growth in small and medium-sized orders.

Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 19,786m (15,170) and corresponded to an organic sales growth of 32% (21).

All business areas reported sales growth, with particularly strong growth in Dynamics of 73% in the quarter.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 2,831m (1,961) and corresponded to an EBITDA margin of 14.3% (12.9) in the quarter.

EBIT increased 49% and amounted to SEK 1,977m (1,331), corresponding to a margin of 10.0% (8.8). In the quarter, a non-recurring contribution of SEK 105m in the minority portfolio had a positive effect on EBIT.

Net income increased to SEK 1,536m (1,012) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.83 (1.85), an increase of 53%.

Operational cash flow amounted to SEK -1,136m (-2,251), and mainly reflected continued investments for capacity build-up.

Net liquidity position was SEK 690m (-2,354) at the end of the period. Outlook for 2025: organic sales growth between 16-20%, compared to previous organic sales growth between 12-16%. Reiterating EBIT growth higher than the organic sales growth and positive operational cash flow for the full year.

Presentation of Saab's Q2 2025 results

Saab's President and CEO Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present the results.

Date: Friday 18 July at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast:

Registration for conference call:

The interim report, presentation material and webcast will be published on .

Contacts

Mattias Rådström

Head of Media Relations

+46 (0)734 180 018

[email protected]

Merton Kaplan

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)734 182 071

[email protected]



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 18 July 2025 at 07.30 (CEST).

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4208459

The following files are available for download: