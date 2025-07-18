Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-07-18 02:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
18 July 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 17 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 41,553 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 41,553 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 560.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 557.50p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 558.93p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,683,972 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,683,972.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
17-07-2025 16:22:07 GBp 1,401 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nnBI
17-07-2025 16:08:22 GBp 295 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nZVs
17-07-2025 16:07:28 GBp 222 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nWB4
17-07-2025 16:05:02 GBp 700 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nlf4
17-07-2025 16:05:02 GBp 289 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nlfA
17-07-2025 15:59:13 GBp 1,433 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5nft2
17-07-2025 15:58:28 GBp 165 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nMea
17-07-2025 15:58:04 GBp 139 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nM2N
17-07-2025 15:58:04 GBp 139 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nMDj
17-07-2025 15:58:04 GBp 180 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5nMDq
17-07-2025 15:44:12 GBp 1,015 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5n6Kl
17-07-2025 15:40:23 GBp 221 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5n35T
17-07-2025 15:30:39 GBp 277 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5osDm
17-07-2025 15:30:39 GBp 610 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5osD0
17-07-2025 15:25:14 GBp 416 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5onY9
17-07-2025 15:23:26 GBp 644 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5o$1Q
17-07-2025 15:21:03 GBp 1,135 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5owoZ
17-07-2025 15:20:40 GBp 213 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5owGJ
17-07-2025 15:18:52 GBp 134 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5ovhh
17-07-2025 15:18:52 GBp 129 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5ovhj
17-07-2025 15:17:04 GBp 245 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5od@e
17-07-2025 15:14:22 GBp 317 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oYKD
17-07-2025 15:14:22 GBp 1 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oYKE
17-07-2025 15:12:34 GBp 189 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oXa4
17-07-2025 15:10:46 GBp 157 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oltL
17-07-2025 15:10:46 GBp 147 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oltN
17-07-2025 15:08:58 GBp 157 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5ojVe
17-07-2025 15:07:10 GBp 306 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oe7a
17-07-2025 15:07:10 GBp 59 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oe7Y
17-07-2025 15:05:22 GBp 27 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oMP5
17-07-2025 15:05:22 GBp 131 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5oMP7
17-07-2025 14:59:22 GBp 329 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5oVf9
17-07-2025 14:59:22 GBp 571 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5oVfB
17-07-2025 14:52:02 GBp 268 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5o49x
17-07-2025 14:52:02 GBp 948 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5o48X
17-07-2025 14:50:58 GBp 70 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5o5Oa
17-07-2025 14:50:58 GBp 201 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5o5Oc
17-07-2025 14:46:20 GBp 879 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5oCa8
17-07-2025 14:46:20 GBp 130 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5oCaA
17-07-2025 14:46:20 GBp 128 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5oCaC
17-07-2025 14:46:20 GBp 142 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5oCaE
17-07-2025 14:46:20 GBp 617 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5oCaR
17-07-2025 14:46:20 GBp 281 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5oCdk
17-07-2025 14:46:03 GBp 485 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5oC47
17-07-2025 14:34:46 GBp 175 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5p$D@
17-07-2025 14:32:03 GBp 238 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5pun2
17-07-2025 14:31:57 GBp 61 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5puw2
17-07-2025 14:31:57 GBp 478 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5puw4
17-07-2025 14:31:57 GBp 204 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5puw6
17-07-2025 14:31:57 GBp 231 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5puw8
17-07-2025 14:31:57 GBp 231 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5puwA
17-07-2025 14:31:57 GBp 287 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5puwS
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 287 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu5m
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 287 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu50
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 294 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu56
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 439 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu5G
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 168 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu5I
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 348 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu5K
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 23 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu5Q
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 373 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu5S
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 513 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5pu4Z
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 23 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu4c
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 1,224 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu4g
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 684 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5pu4m
17-07-2025 14:31:56 GBp 649 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5pu4x
17-07-2025 13:56:48 GBp 172 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5p0vP
17-07-2025 13:56:48 GBp 251 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5p0uY
17-07-2025 13:44:48 GBp 505 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5irVT
17-07-2025 13:44:48 GBp 401 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5irUd
17-07-2025 13:44:48 GBp 55 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5irUf
17-07-2025 13:39:11 GBp 858 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5iyDN
17-07-2025 13:39:11 GBp 207 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5iyDP
17-07-2025 13:39:11 GBp 126 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5iyDR
17-07-2025 13:39:11 GBp 144 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5iyDT
17-07-2025 13:39:11 GBp 143 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5iyDV
17-07-2025 13:39:11 GBp 144 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5iyCl
17-07-2025 13:39:11 GBp 395 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5iyCn
17-07-2025 13:36:38 GBp 365 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5ixfF
17-07-2025 13:36:38 GBp 663 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5ixfD
17-07-2025 13:13:10 GBp 636 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5iKsx
17-07-2025 13:11:04 GBp 167 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5iIqG
17-07-2025 13:04:48 GBp 253 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iVF4
17-07-2025 13:04:47 GBp 11 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iVFB
17-07-2025 13:04:47 GBp 419 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iVFD
17-07-2025 13:03:52 GBp 170 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iS$b
17-07-2025 13:01:21 GBp 440 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iQUZ
17-07-2025 13:00:16 GBp 150 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iRQa
17-07-2025 13:00:16 GBp 642 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iRQk
17-07-2025 13:00:00 GBp 530 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5iOt1
17-07-2025 13:00:00 GBp 138 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iOt3
17-07-2025 13:00:00 GBp 392 557.50 XLON xeaNnh5iOtB
17-07-2025 12:44:55 GBp 528 558.00 XLON xeaNnh5iDBa
17-07-2025 12:44:04 GBp 374 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5iAnc
17-07-2025 12:42:16 GBp 150 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5iB2z
17-07-2025 12:39:34 GBp 253 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5i9MT
17-07-2025 12:38:55 GBp 122 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jsmt
17-07-2025 12:38:55 GBp 56 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jsmv
17-07-2025 12:38:55 GBp 468 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jsmx
17-07-2025 12:38:55 GBp 151 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jsmz
17-07-2025 12:38:55 GBp 144 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jsm6
17-07-2025 12:38:55 GBp 99 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jsm8
17-07-2025 12:38:55 GBp 1,327 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jspa
17-07-2025 12:38:55 GBp 391 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5jspg
17-07-2025 12:35:27 GBp 302 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jq9g
17-07-2025 12:35:27 GBp 391 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jq9m
17-07-2025 12:32:30 GBp 395 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5joLy
17-07-2025 12:03:05 GBp 117 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5jjpp
17-07-2025 12:03:05 GBp 342 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5jjpr
17-07-2025 12:03:05 GBp 271 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5jjp$
17-07-2025 12:02:32 GBp 283 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5jjNx
17-07-2025 11:55:21 GBp 284 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jNU@
17-07-2025 11:51:46 GBp 574 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jI34
17-07-2025 11:49:03 GBp 259 559.00 XLON xeaNnh5jGTz
17-07-2025 11:49:03 GBp 397 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5jGT$
17-07-2025 11:42:46 GBp 215 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5jTHx
17-07-2025 11:41:24 GBp 233 558.50 XLON xeaNnh5jRbs
17-07-2025 11:37:54 GBp 101 559.50 XLON xeaNnh5jPMx
17-07-2025 11:37:54 GBp 254 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5jPMz
17-07-2025 11:37:52 GBp 549 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5jPHI
17-07-2025 10:43:33 GBp 387 560.00 XLON xeaNnh5kisw

MENAFN18072025004107003653ID1109817039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search