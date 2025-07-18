Bank Of Åland Plc: Half-Year Financial Report For The Period January - June 2025

Bank Of Åland Plc: Half-Year Financial Report For The Period January - June 2025
|Group
| Q2
2025
| Q1
2025
|%
| Q2
2024
|%
| Jan-Jun
2025
|Jan-Jun 2024
|%
|EUR M
|Income
|Net interest income
|24.1
|23.8
|1
|26.4
|-9
|47.9
|52.7
|-9
|Net commission income
|21.2
|21.4
|-1
|19.4
|10
|42.6
|37.7
|13
|IT income
|8.9
|8.6
|3
|9.7
|-9
|17.4
|18.1
|-3
|Other income
|1.8
|2.2
|-18
|-0.1
|4.0
|0.7
|Total income
|55.9
|56.0
|-0
|55.3
|1
|111.9
|109.1
|3
|Staff costs
|-24.8
|-23.4
|6
|-22.8
|9
|-48.1
|-44.4
|8
|Other expenses
|-11.1
|-11.3
|-2
|-12.5
|-11
|-22.4
|-24.0
|-7
|Depreciation/amortisation
|-3.0
|-3.0
|1
|-3.3
|-8
|-6.0
|-6.5
|-8
|Total expenses
|-38.8
|-37.7
|3
|-38.5
|1
|-76.5
|-74.9
|2
|Profit before impairment losses
|17.1
|18.3
|-7
|16.8
|2
|35.4
|34.2
|3
|Impairment losses on financial assets, net
|-0,8
|0,1
|-1,2
|-34
|-0,7
|-1,7
|-58
|Net operating profit
|16.3
|18.3
|-11
|15.6
|4
|34.7
|32.5
|7
|Income taxes
|-2.4
|-3.7
|-35
|-3.1
|-22
|-6.1
|-6.3
|-3
|Profit for the period
|13.9
|14.6
|-5
|12.6
|11
|28.6
|26.2
|9
|Volume
|Lending to the public
|3,594
|3,552
|1
|3,530
|2
|Deposits from the public
|3,578
|3,573
|0
|3,475
|3
|Actively managed assets
|11,057
|10,662
|4
|10,343
|7
|Managed mortage loans
|3,335
|3,335
|-0
|2,952
|13
|Equity capital
|326
|315
|4
|311
|5
|Balance sheet total
|4,903
|5,011
|-2
|4,782
|3
|Risk exposure amount
|1,799
|1,803
|-0
|1,681
|7
The Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) follows the disclosure procedure stipulated in "Disclosure obligation of the issuer (6/2016)", published by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Half-Year Financial Report for the period January - June 2025, which is enclosed with this stock exchange release.
The Bank`s Half-Year Financial Report for the period January - June 2025 is attached to this release in PDF format and is also available on the company's web site at:
Mariehamn, July 18, 2025
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. + 358 (0)40 512 7505
Attachment
-
alandsbanken_en_resultat_jan-jun_25
