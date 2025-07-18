Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Crashes After Hours On Nasdaq Delisting Notice Retail Sees 'Buy Time'

Shares of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics slipped in after-hours trading Thursday after the company said it has been removed from the Nasdaq Capital Market for falling short of minimum equity requirements.

The stock will stop trading on Nasdaq when the markets open Friday.

Brainstorm Cell's stock plunged 42.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday, falling to $0.67, following a 2.5% dip during the regular session.

The company said it has received approval to shift its listing to the OTCQB Venture Market, where it will continue trading under the same ticker.

“While this delisting is a difficult outcome, it does not change our core mission or our dedication to the ALS community,” said CEO Chaim Lebovits.“Our move to the OTCQB ensures trading continuity and allows us to maintain focus on advancing NurOwn.”

NurOwn is BrainStorm's experimental cell therapy for ALS, a progressive disease that steadily weakens muscles and shortens lives.

The company is preparing to launch a pivotal Phase 3b trial, designed in coordination with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement.

In June, BrainStorm released new survival data from 10 ALS patients who received NurOwn through its Expanded Access Program.

The company reported that 90% of those patients survived more than five years from symptom onset, marking a significant contrast to the roughly 10% survival rate reported in the general ALS population.

The median survival was 6.8 years, with the only death attributed to elective euthanasia.

To support the upcoming trial, BrainStorm recently entered a manufacturing agreement with Minaris Advanced Therapies, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization.

It has also partnered with Israel-based Pluri to expand clinical supply capabilities.

The company stated that the Nasdaq delisting will not affect its business operations, R & D activities, or its commitment to shareholders.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Brainstorm was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

One user said that BrainStorm can possibly tap the at-the-market (ATM) facility to fund its upcoming trial, citing the stock's rebound.

Another user saw the dip as a buying opportunity, calling it a“good buy time.”

Brainstorm's stock has declined 45.3% so far in 2025.

