Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines Market Size, Current And Future Trends, Demand And Growth Rate Of 3.8% By 2031

As the market's fan base has grown, so has the market's selection of soft serve ice cream. This is one of the primary factors responsible for market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Soft serve ice cream machines market size was valued at $665 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $962.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.The global soft serve ice cream machines market is primarily driven by advancements in technology, the expansion of ice cream franchise businesses, increasing demand for soft serve ice cream machines, and the rapid growth of quick service restaurants (QSRs)."Download Free Sample Report:Soft serve ice cream generally contains less milk fat than traditional ice cream. Unlike regular ice cream, which is stored at around -15°C, soft serve is produced at approximately -4°C. During the freezing process, air is incorporated into the mixture, making up to 60% of the final product's volume this is known as overrun. The level of air affects the texture, taste, and appearance of the product. Products with lower air content tend to taste denser and colder, with deeper color tones.Soft serve ice cream, along with other frozen treats like frozen yogurt and sorbet, is well-suited to soft serve machines due to their ability to deliver a light and airy texture. These machines are especially practical for small businesses and cafes that wish to offer a diverse menu of frozen desserts, as they are user-friendly and efficient. Although soft serve machines vary in design, they are generally categorized based on capacity, number of flavor options, feeding mechanism, and cooling system.The demand for soft serve ice cream machines has surged significantly, partly because they offer a more sanitary process compared to manual ice cream preparation. These machines enhance the customer experience by delivering consistent taste, a variety of flavors, and affordability. Furthermore, as children and younger demographics are the primary consumers of frozen treats, rising disposable incomes are playing a key role in driving market growth. Additionally, the growing consumer preference for desserts after meals is expected to further boost sales. Collectively, these trends are creating promising opportunities for the soft serve ice cream machines market.Buy This Research Report:The research provides detailed segmentation of the global soft serve ice cream machines market based on price range, application, distribution channel, and region. The report uses tables and figures to go into great detail about segments and their sub-segments. Market participants and investors can plan their strategies based on the research's fastest-growing and highest-revenue-generating areas.Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of the global Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in 2031. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The study also looks at Asia-Pacific and Latin America.For Purchase Inquiry:Leading market players of the global Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines industry analyzed in the research include Carpigiani Group, Catta 27, Donper USA, Electro Freeze, Frigomat, GEL Matic Italia Srl, ICETRO America Inc., Oceanpower America LLC., Spaceman USA, Stoelting, Technogel, Tekno-Ice, Tetra Pak, The Middleby Corporation, and Vollrath Copmpany LLC.These leading companies in the market for soft serve ice cream machines throughout the world are in-depth examined in the study. To grow their market share and maintain dominating positions in various geographies, these businesses have implemented different strategies, including new product releases, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others. The study highlights company performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic actions made by market participants to illustrate the competitive environment.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Food Robotics Market :Food Grade Lubricants Market :Low Calorie Snacks Market :

