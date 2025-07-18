Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.63 Today


2025-07-18 01:30:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LYSAKER, Norway, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF ) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.63 (NOK 6.36193) per share as from today, 18 July 2025.

The payment date will be on or about 28 July 2025.

Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4206788

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

Legal Disclaimer:


