CM Reviews Mubarak Mandi Restoration, Stresses Heritage Appeal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reviewed the ongoing restoration work of the historic Mubarak Mandi complex, which was the power centre of the Dogra kings in Jammu, and stressed on enhancing its heritage appeal.

The Mubarak Mandi Complex is one of Jammu's most significant architectural heritage sites and is envisioned as a comprehensive cultural centre, housing museums, conference venues and heritage hospitality services.

Accompanied by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Yudhvir Sethi during the visit, the chief minister was briefed in detail on the multi-phase project aimed at reviving the architectural grandeur of the former Dogra royal palace, a spokesperson said.

Key infrastructure proposals, including a span bridge and lift installations, were also discussed to improve accessibility and to augment visitors' experience. Officers informed Abdullah that most structures were recoverable and being systematically restored to their original splendour.

“The central courtyard area should be developed as a priority for public attraction and must look welcoming for visitors, reflecting its true heritage character,” Abdullah told officers.

According to PTI, he urged officials to complete the works on time and added that Dogra crafts must be promoted through events and planned activities in the complex.

Wani echoed the chief minister's sentiments, stating that it is important that Mubarak Mandi is attractive to visitors and becomes a vibrant heritage site that balances historical authenticity with modern expectations.

Several Delegations Call On CM Omar

Several deputations and individuals called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Public Outreach Office, Raabita, Jammu, and apprised him of various issues, grievances and sector-specific demands.

The visiting delegations and individuals expressed gratitude for the government's open-door policy and brought forth important concerns from diverse sectors including infrastructure, automobile, education, industry, sports, adventure tourism, and welfare of specially-abled children.

Ms. Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director of Patel Engineering Ltd., along Deputy General Manager and Project In-charge of the Parnai Hydro Electric Project, discussed key issues pertaining to the implementation and progress of the hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairperson of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), Jammu, led a delegation conveyed sector-specific recommendations aimed at strengthening the automobile industry in the region.

In recognition of outstanding sports achievements, Satwik Luthra, who secured silver medals in both the Khelo India Games held in Patna (May 2025) and the National Games in Himachal Pradesh (December 2024), was warmly acknowledged for bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir in the field of weightlifting.

Dr. Harpreet Singh, Principal of Jammu Sanskriti School, met the Chief Minister to felicitate the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) achievers who excelled in Volleyball and Badminton at the Special Olympics Bharat's National Unified Sports Meet held at IIT Gandhinagar.

Rakesh Sharma, President, Confederation of Industries & Commerce J&K, and Member of the National Council of CPI, called on the Chief Minister along with other representatives to raise pressing issues being faced by entrepreneurs and the industrial sector in the region.

Dr. Surinder Kumar Atri, Principal of Government Medical College, Kathua, apprised the Chief Minister about various academic and infrastructural challenges at the college and sought government intervention for redressal.

Kamal Gupta, Chairman of the J&K Private School Association, along with senior representatives, discussed challenges confronting unaided private schools and emphasized the need for policy support to sustain quality education.

A delegation of the Pashmina Goat Project, met the Chief Minister to discuss further developmental opportunities under the initiative.