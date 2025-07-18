Trump To Pursue His Vision For Ending War In Ukraine State Department
"I think the President is someone who will make these decisions and continues to approach it aggressively so that his vision of this conflict ending will come to pass," she said.
Bruce also noted that President Trump was speaking "quite transparently" about his assessment of things and demonstrating patience. However, at the same time, she stressed that the president remains committed to NATO agreements, including ensuring Ukraine receives everything it needs for defense.Read also: Zelensky: We are going to work on giving Trump more reasons to slap sanctions on Russia
On July 17, the White House reiterated that if the Kremlin does not move toward peace in Ukraine, "very steep tariffs" and secondary sanctions would be imposed against Russia, as well as against countries that purchase its oil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment