Trump To Pursue His Vision For Ending War In Ukraine State Department

2025-07-18 01:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this at a briefing on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I think the President is someone who will make these decisions and continues to approach it aggressively so that his vision of this conflict ending will come to pass," she said.

Bruce also noted that President Trump was speaking "quite transparently" about his assessment of things and demonstrating patience. However, at the same time, she stressed that the president remains committed to NATO agreements, including ensuring Ukraine receives everything it needs for defense.

Read also: Zelensky: We are going to work on giving Trump more reasons to slap sanctions on Russia

On July 17, the White House reiterated that if the Kremlin does not move toward peace in Ukraine, "very steep tariffs" and secondary sanctions would be imposed against Russia, as well as against countries that purchase its oil.

