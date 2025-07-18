XERO Energy Drink Delivers Clean Performance Without Caffeine Or Crash

XERO Energy Drinks

Mango leaf-powered formula offers sustained energy for health-conscious consumers

- Anthony BrigantiNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new caffeine-free energy drink promises to solve the industry's biggest problems: jitters, crashes, and sleep disruption. XERO Energy Drink launches this summer with a formula powered by natural mango leaf extract, targeting consumers who want sustained energy without compromising their health.The beverage industry has long struggled with energy drinks that deliver short-term boosts followed by dramatic energy crashes. XERO addresses this gap with ZynamiteS, a patented ingredient derived from mango leaves that provides mental clarity and focus without caffeine's side effects."I've worked in the fitness industry for almost 30 years, and everyone wants more energy, but it usually comes with a cost." says Anthony Briganti, XERO's founder. "Traditional energy drinks are fundamentally flawed-we've eliminated the jitters, crashes, sleep disruption, and artificial sweeteners that plague the industry."Briganti developed XERO after recognizing that existing energy drinks often work against the body's natural rhythms. The new formula delivers what he calls "smart energy"-performance enhancement that doesn't interfere with sleep cycles or cause heart rate spikes.Science-Backed Ingredients Target Multiple Performance AreasXERO's formula combines four key ingredients chosen for their synergistic effects:-ZynamiteS provides alertness and focus enhancement without caffeine dependency-Cognizin(Citicoline) supports memory, attention, and overall brain health-S7boosts nitric oxide production for improved oxygen delivery-Beta-Alanine helps buffer muscle fatigue during high-intensity activitiesThe drink is sweetened with organic Reb M, a stevia-derived sweetener that delivers taste without sugar or glycemic impact. At zero calories and zero caffeine, XERO pioneers a new category of clean energy drinks designed for health-conscious consumers."XERO helps you stay alert when you need it, but won't keep you wired when you don't," Briganti explains. "It's energy that works with your body, not against it."Market Launch Targets Growing Health-Conscious SegmentThe global energy drink market, valued at over $60 billion, has experienced a growing demand for healthier alternatives among consumers. XERO enters this space with its signature Citrus Burst flavor-a blend of blood orange, citrus, and subtle mango notes, accompanied by high carbonation.XERO Energy Drink will be available starting Summer 2025 through select specialty retailers and direct-to-consumer at . The company plans to expand distribution based on initial market response.Early customer testing revealed that 89% of participants preferred XERO's sustained energy delivery over traditional caffeine-based alternatives, according to internal company data.About XEROFounded in 2024 by fitness industry veteran Anthony Briganti, XERO represents a fundamental rethink of energy drink formulation. The company's mission is centered on delivering effective performance enhancement without compromising health. Based in New York, XERO is privately held and focused on sustainable growth in the functional beverage space.For more information about XERO Energy Drink, visit .

