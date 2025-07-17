An Interactive Robot Points The Way To Smarter Farm Equipment
Among their launches, their first AI e-commerce functionality stood out. The new feature uses Artificial Intelligence and allows anyone to take a photo of an item and quickly find its equivalent on the website, reducing search time, errors in selection and improving sales conversion.
Another major attraction was a robot that assisted visitors and helped agricultural machinery operators with no internet access. The technology, named M.A.I.A for Case IH , and GUIA for New Holland , uses offline generative AI. At the fair, GUIA, for example, executed commands such as turning on or off components of a New Holland harvester, such as its lights, surprising those who passed by.
At Agrishow, the CNH team showcased their technology by deploying a robot at their exhibit to interact with visitors curious about the farm machinery on display. The robot engaged attendees by answering questions and providing insights into the equipment.
