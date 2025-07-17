Barbara J. Meredith's Second Edition Of Beloved Children's Book

Barbara J Meredith

CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is excited to announce the second edition of Barbara J. Meredith's heartwarming picture book, Daisy and Friends Waiting for the School Bus, now available for pre-order. This updated version will be officially released on August 25, 2025-just in time for the back-to-school season.Originally loved by parents, teachers, and young readers alike, the story follows Daisy the cat and her three playful dog friends-Smoky, Rocky, and H-Dee-as they wait eagerly for the school bus to bring their favorite humans home. While they wait, children ages 1 to 6 are introduced to a variety of vehicles such as dump trucks, fire trucks, tow trucks, bulldozers, motorcycles, a mail delivery truck, and of course, school buses-all beautifully illustrated and designed to spark early learning and curiosity.“I've always believed in teaching through stories, and this book was inspired by real moments with my pets and my years as a preschool teacher,” said Meredith.“I'm thrilled to reintroduce this story to a new generation with this updated edition.”The Daisy and Friends series is rooted in Barbara J. Meredith's decades of experience in early childhood education. She retired in 2013 after serving 14 years as co-owner, director, and head teacher of Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare, LLC. Her stories are informed by more than 20 years of observing and understanding children's developmental behaviors and learning styles.The Daisy character-and her furry friends-are based on Meredith's own pets, adding an authentic and lovable touch to every page.In keeping with her mission to give back, a portion of the proceeds from the Daisy and Friends books benefits three Connecticut-based animal charities:. Kitty Angels, a no-kill cat shelter in Coventry, CT. Protectors of Animals, a no-kill shelter and rescue in East Hartford, CT. Bandit's Place, Inc., a pet rescue and adoption center in East Hartford, CTOther titles in the Daisy and Friends series include:. Daisy and Friends How To Stay Healthy. Daisy and Friends Rocky's New Friend. Daisy and Friends Outside Our Window. Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A COVID-19 StoryThe second edition of Daisy and Friends Waiting for the School Bus is available now for pre-order on Amazon . For more information, please visit .

