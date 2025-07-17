Future Electronics' Kathryn Sartain Receives CIT's“Getting Things Done” Award At EDS 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics is proud to announce that Kathryn Sartain has been honored with CIT Relay & Switch's first ever "Getting Things Done" Award at the EDS Leadership Summit, recognizing her exceptional problem-solving skills and dedication to customer service.

Las Vegas, Nevada - July 17, 2025 - Future Electronics is pleased to announce that Kathryn Sartain has received the inaugural "Getting Things Done" Award from CIT Relay & Switch during the Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) Leadership Summit. This special recognition was presented by Jeff Hampton, President of CIT Relay & Switch, to honor Sartain's outstanding ability to resolve challenges and deliver results for customers.

The unique award was created specifically to recognize Sartain's contributions to the partnership between Future Electronics and CIT Relay & Switch. As a leading manufacturer of electromechanical relays, solid state relays, and switches, CIT values partners who demonstrate exceptional responsiveness and problem-solving capabilities.

Sartain's award highlights her reputation as a solutions-oriented professional in the electronics distribution industry. "I'm honored to receive this recognition from CIT," said Kathryn Sartain. "At Future Electronics, we pride ourselves on being reliable partners who deliver results, and I'm proud to represent that commitment in my work with CIT."

Minnesota-based CIT Relay & Switch, which acquired Picker Components in 2020 and expanded to a new corporate warehouse facility in 2022, is known for its focus on quality products and customer service. The company's partnership with Future Electronics has grown stronger through collaborative problem-solving and shared commitment to success.

This recognition marks another achievement for Future Electronics at EDS 2025, where the company participated as a Silver Sponsor and received multiple awards from manufacturing partners. The annual summit brings together leaders in electronic components distribution for networking and business development.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .